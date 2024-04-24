Xponance Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,209 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,551,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,239,000 after purchasing an additional 241,920 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 41.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,813,000 after purchasing an additional 310,718 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 40.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,412,000 after purchasing an additional 263,330 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 654,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 30.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 426,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,775,000 after purchasing an additional 98,989 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EME. KeyCorp began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of EME opened at $338.08 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.46 and a 12-month high of $369.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $323.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.31.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

