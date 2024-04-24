Federated Hermes Inc. Has $12.88 Million Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.41% of CNO Financial Group worth $12,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 95.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 517.6% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 18,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $514,403.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,641,335.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 18,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $514,403.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,641,335.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $86,167.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,959.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,590 shares of company stock valued at $4,116,255. 3.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $28.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average is $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.03.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

