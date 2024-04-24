Signaturefd LLC Cuts Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.63.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $113.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.62. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.43 and a 1 year high of $131.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

