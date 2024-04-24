Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Assurant by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,975 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AIZ opened at $176.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.77 and a 52 week high of $189.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.69.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.88. Assurant had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.20.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

