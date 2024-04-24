Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Block by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Block by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Block by 89.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Block by 67,500.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Block by 38.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Shares of Block stock opened at $75.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.81. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.55.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,801 shares of company stock worth $27,284,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

