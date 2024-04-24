EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.04. 6,374 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 43,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of EVE in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

EVE Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.55.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVE

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in EVE by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in EVE by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in EVE by 3,883.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

