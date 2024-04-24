Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Trading Down 4%

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.62 and last traded at $33.26. 110,377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 152,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Tuesday.

Quanex Building Products Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.14.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $239.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.90 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanex Building Products news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 3,064 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $115,574.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,714,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,553,000 after buying an additional 30,198 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 791,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,208,000 after buying an additional 251,892 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 19.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 462,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,041,000 after buying an additional 74,297 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 3.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

See Also

