Financial Comparison: BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) vs. Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) and Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares BancFirst and Intesa Sanpaolo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancFirst 26.25% 14.85% 1.69% Intesa Sanpaolo 19.88% 11.11% 0.75%

Dividends

BancFirst pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Intesa Sanpaolo pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. BancFirst pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Intesa Sanpaolo pays out 53.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BancFirst has increased its dividend for 30 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

51.7% of BancFirst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.9% of BancFirst shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

BancFirst has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for BancFirst and Intesa Sanpaolo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BancFirst 1 1 0 0 1.50 Intesa Sanpaolo 0 1 1 0 2.50

BancFirst currently has a consensus target price of $85.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.43%. Given BancFirst’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BancFirst is more favorable than Intesa Sanpaolo.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BancFirst and Intesa Sanpaolo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancFirst $809.34 million 3.76 $212.46 million $6.12 15.09 Intesa Sanpaolo $23.22 billion 2.98 $4.59 billion $2.51 9.03

Intesa Sanpaolo has higher revenue and earnings than BancFirst. Intesa Sanpaolo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BancFirst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BancFirst beats Intesa Sanpaolo on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BancFirst

(Get Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments. It offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. The company also provides commercial and agricultural non-real estate loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchase of equipment, and other needs; lending services that include private banking, energy, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and industrial loans; and loans to finance purchases of consumer goods, such as automobiles, boats, household goods, vacations, and education. In addition, it engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as bond trustee and paying agent business for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services to financial institutions and governmental units. Further, the company provides insurance agency services; depository and funds transfer, collection, safe deposit box, cash management, and other services. It serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

(Get Free Report)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services. It also provides consumer credit and E-money; wealth management and private banking services. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, non-profit organizations, corporates and financial institutions, public administration, private clients and high net worth individuals, institutional clientele, and other customers. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.