Financial Comparison: Vericity (VERY) and Its Rivals

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Free Report) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Vericity to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vericity and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Vericity alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericity 0 0 0 0 N/A Vericity Competitors 359 2378 2038 73 2.38

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 54.25%. Given Vericity’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vericity has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Vericity has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vericity’s peers have a beta of 0.82, meaning that their average share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vericity and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vericity $177.57 million -$9.89 million -16.63 Vericity Competitors $21.06 billion $1.26 billion -22,530.05

Vericity’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vericity. Vericity is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Vericity and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericity -5.57% -9.13% -1.23% Vericity Competitors 6.56% 12.95% 1.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Vericity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Vericity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vericity peers beat Vericity on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Vericity

(Get Free Report)

Vericity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations. This segment is also involved in the insurance lead sale activities through its eCoverage web presence. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. Vericity, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Des Plaines, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Vericity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.