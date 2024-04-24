B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Stake Boosted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in B&G Foods by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 40,861 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 40,388 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

B&G Foods Price Performance

NYSE BGS opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.70 million, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.06.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $578.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.65 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is -86.36%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

