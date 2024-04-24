First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,477 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,311,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,003,000 after purchasing an additional 277,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,249,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,950,000 after purchasing an additional 80,201 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 903,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,675,000 after acquiring an additional 156,465 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 693,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,889,000 after acquiring an additional 42,887 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 444,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,951,000 after acquiring an additional 171,963 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average of $50.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

