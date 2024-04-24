FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 12,612 shares.The stock last traded at $69.11 and had previously closed at $68.73.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $519.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund stock. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,725 shares during the quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co owned about 1.52% of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund worth $8,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

