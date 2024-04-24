SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Sees Large Volume Increase

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 185,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 199,932 shares.The stock last traded at $17.64 and had previously closed at $17.63.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $690.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.00.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Select 500 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFY. Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 26,606,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,811,000 after buying an additional 942,184 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $780,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

