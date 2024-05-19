Brokers Set Expectations for TELUS Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for TELUS in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on T. Veritas Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.33.

TSE T opened at C$22.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$21.12 and a 12 month high of C$27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$22.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.389 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.62%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

