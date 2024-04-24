FTI Consulting (FCN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect FTI Consulting to post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2024 guidance at 7.750-8.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $7.75-8.50 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $924.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FTI Consulting to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FCN opened at $213.03 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $167.39 and a 12-month high of $232.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.98.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon bought 1,120 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 7,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total value of $1,476,248.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon purchased 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,715 shares of company stock worth $7,617,513. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

