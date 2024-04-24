Carlisle Companies (CSL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Carlisle Companies to post earnings of $2.73 per share for the quarter. Carlisle Companies has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Carlisle Companies to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $379.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $205.10 and a 1 year high of $403.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.34.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $405.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.33.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

