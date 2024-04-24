Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 24,200 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $151,492.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,950,008 shares in the company, valued at $37,247,050.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 98,438 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $624,096.92.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 37,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $246,420.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,700 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,794.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 57,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $400,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $175,250.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 198,993 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,398,920.79.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 20,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00.

Tile Shop Stock Performance

Shares of TTSH opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $295.99 million, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.39. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.46 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tile Shop by 30.4% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 318,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 74,250 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the 3rd quarter worth about $396,000. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Tile Shop by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 568.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tile Shop by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

