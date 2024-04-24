Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 24,200 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $151,492.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,950,008 shares in the company, valued at $37,247,050.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 98,438 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $624,096.92.
- On Wednesday, April 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 37,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $246,420.00.
- On Monday, April 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,700 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,794.00.
- On Wednesday, April 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00.
- On Monday, April 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00.
- On Friday, April 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 57,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $400,200.00.
- On Wednesday, April 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00.
- On Monday, April 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $175,250.00.
- On Thursday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 198,993 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,398,920.79.
- On Tuesday, March 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 20,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00.
Tile Shop Stock Performance
Shares of TTSH opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $295.99 million, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.39. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tile Shop
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tile Shop by 30.4% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 318,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 74,250 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the 3rd quarter worth about $396,000. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Tile Shop by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 568.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tile Shop by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.
About Tile Shop
Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.
