Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) President Sells $147,158.80 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.63, for a total transaction of $147,158.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 162,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,486,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anutthara Bharadwaj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total value of $305,596.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,645 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.40, for a total value of $540,638.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,139 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $881,068.93.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $199.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.18 and a 200 day moving average of $206.81. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The company has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of -133.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Atlassian from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 28.5% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Atlassian by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

