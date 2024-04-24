Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of ProShares Online Retail ETF worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period.

ProShares Online Retail ETF Price Performance

Shares of ONLN opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $39.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.78. The firm has a market cap of $97.97 million, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.68.

ProShares Online Retail ETF Profile

The ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ProShares Online Retail index. The fund tracks a global, modified market-cap weighted index of stocks issued by companies classified as online retailers. ONLN was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

