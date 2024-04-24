JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 521.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,890 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on JBLU. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

JBLU stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.86.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

