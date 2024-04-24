International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $921,000 in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Up 1.0 %

HCSG opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $15.97. The company has a market cap of $880.00 million, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $423.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

