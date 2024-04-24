Cerity Partners LLC Buys 2,635 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARM. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in ARM during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at 96.04 on Wednesday. Arm Holdings plc has a 1 year low of 46.50 and a 1 year high of 164.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is 126.84 and its 200-day moving average is 87.41.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The business had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on ARM from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BNP Paribas lowered ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 90.28.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

