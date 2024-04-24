Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMH. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 166.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,553,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,198,000 after acquiring an additional 970,943 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 360,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,335,000 after purchasing an additional 55,848 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,620,000 after purchasing an additional 150,444 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,189,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 192,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,880,000 after purchasing an additional 70,435 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of SMH opened at $207.80 on Wednesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $239.14. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.33 and a 200 day moving average of $184.61.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

