Cerity Partners LLC Raises Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in EQT by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in EQT by 26.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in EQT by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in EQT by 20.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in EQT by 13.0% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE EQT opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average of $37.99. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. Scotiabank raised shares of EQT from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

