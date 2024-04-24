Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 23.1% in the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,064,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,431,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,484,000 after purchasing an additional 300,406 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 16.1% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,032,000 after purchasing an additional 222,260 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 18.6% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 500,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 78,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 1,481.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 73,079 shares in the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.08. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $53.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,054.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLDX. Guggenheim raised their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

