Garrett Motion (GTX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Garrett Motion to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $949.00 million.

Garrett Motion stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. Garrett Motion has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $10.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.31.

BWS Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Sessa Capital Gp, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $90,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,236,484 shares in the company, valued at $137,128,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Sessa Capital Gp, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $90,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,236,484 shares in the company, valued at $137,128,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 29,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $274,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,527,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,651,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,161,193 shares of company stock worth $101,430,410 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

