Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 91,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 74,066 shares.The stock last traded at $44.47 and had previously closed at $44.46.
Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.92.
Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
About Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
