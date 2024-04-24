Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.04

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.04 and traded as high as C$11.27. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$11.15, with a volume of 70,127 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$360.37 million, a PE ratio of -42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.33.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of C$210.96 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 1.3317422 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

