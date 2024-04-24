Card Factory (LON:CARD) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $94.64

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.64 ($1.17) and traded as high as GBX 104.80 ($1.29). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 103 ($1.27), with a volume of 1,229,610 shares.

Card Factory Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £353.02 million, a P/E ratio of 686.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 94.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 97.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.98.

About Card Factory

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. It provides greeting cards, celebration essentials, and gifts through cardfactory stores retail and cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through printcraft stores and online businesses.

