Greenleaf Trust Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 545.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DIA opened at $385.02 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $323.21 and a 12 month high of $398.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $388.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.81.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.