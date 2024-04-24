abrdn plc Purchases 100,777 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 100,777 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $24,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,500,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,661,480,000 after purchasing an additional 691,964 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,283,360,000 after purchasing an additional 653,354 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,145,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,104,056,000 after purchasing an additional 564,110 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,908,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $664,220,000 after purchasing an additional 151,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,195,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $520,380,000 after purchasing an additional 351,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amphenol from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Amphenol from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

Amphenol Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $114.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.59.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

