TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $25,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.6 %

TotalEnergies stock opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $74.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Stories

