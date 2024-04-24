Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,110 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $13,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 109,458.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,392,000 after purchasing an additional 67,864 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2,689.3% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 52,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,261,000 after purchasing an additional 50,694 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6,844.3% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,248,000 after purchasing an additional 48,252 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 108.5% in the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 90,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 30.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 180,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $200,535,000 after purchasing an additional 42,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,243.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,271.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,174.10. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,574.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The company had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.10 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTD. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,233.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

