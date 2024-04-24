Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 179,005 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 179,005 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $12,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $55,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 44.5% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Aptiv by 248.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Aptiv from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE:APTV opened at $70.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

