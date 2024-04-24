ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.74 and last traded at $7.80. 176,622 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 897,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACDC. Bank of America lifted their target price on ProFrac from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ProFrac from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $489.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.17 million. ProFrac had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

