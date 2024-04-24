Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $144.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $39.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HTLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James raised Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Heartland Financial USA

About Heartland Financial USA

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.