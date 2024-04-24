WisdomTree (WT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 26th. Analysts expect WisdomTree to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $90.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect WisdomTree to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

WisdomTree Stock Performance

NYSE:WT opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.38. WisdomTree has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.49.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg acquired 303,781 shares of WisdomTree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $2,187,223.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,172,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,044,433.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Northland Securities raised shares of WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research raised WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WisdomTree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WT

WisdomTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.