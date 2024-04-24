CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Increased to $430.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

CACI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on CACI International from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CACI International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $400.82.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $382.41 on Tuesday. CACI International has a 52-week low of $293.69 and a 52-week high of $385.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $371.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.14). CACI International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CACI International news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,453.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at $18,360,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,950,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,267,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,671,000 after buying an additional 23,521 shares during the period. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 66,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

