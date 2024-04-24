12,065 Shares in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of StoneX Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNEX opened at $69.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.87.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.80 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 0.34%. Research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $488,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,309,707.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $488,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,309,707.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $41,364.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,878 shares in the company, valued at $5,782,549.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,436 in the last ninety days. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

