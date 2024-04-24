U.S. Silica (SLCA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 26th. Analysts expect U.S. Silica to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.72 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect U.S. Silica to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. U.S. Silica has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.23.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Silica

About U.S. Silica

In related news, EVP Stacy Russell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Stacy Russell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Derek Ussery sold 46,433 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $650,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

