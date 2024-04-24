iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 363,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 320,643 shares.The stock last traded at $76.88 and had previously closed at $76.27.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.48. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

