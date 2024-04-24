Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 16,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 19,797 shares.The stock last traded at $51.42 and had previously closed at $51.31.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $554.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VUSE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

About Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

