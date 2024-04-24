GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 11,771,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 11,503,701 shares.The stock last traded at $29.90 and had previously closed at $28.77.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDL. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 432.6% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 13,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $926,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

