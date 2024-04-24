J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $482,000 Stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRN opened at $134.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.04. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $90.63 and a twelve month high of $142.46. The company has a market cap of $223.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0727 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.