9,223 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,737,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,537,000 after acquiring an additional 213,421 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,417,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 395,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 174,807 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,701,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,875,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Affirm from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of AFRM opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 3.58.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $591.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.92 million. Analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $319,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,403.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

