abrdn plc Buys 57,741 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

abrdn plc grew its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,741 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.36% of Hasbro worth $25,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Hasbro by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Hasbro from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Hasbro from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

HAS stock opened at $58.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average is $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.12%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

