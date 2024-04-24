J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,278 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of SPEM opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.85. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $37.06.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

