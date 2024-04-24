JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.85

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAYGet Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and traded as low as $8.45. JBS shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 52,796 shares.

JBS Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAYGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. JBS had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%.

JBS Company Profile

JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

