Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.48

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and traded as low as $9.26. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 45,842 shares trading hands.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 632,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,125 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 61,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 21,712 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $720,000.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

