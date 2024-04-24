Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.48

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and traded as low as $9.26. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 45,842 shares trading hands.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
