Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 178.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,287,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,734,000 after buying an additional 1,465,136 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 189.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 991,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,744,000 after buying an additional 648,790 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 35.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,387,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,944,000 after buying an additional 618,920 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 155.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,014,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,732,000 after buying an additional 617,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 55.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,215,000 after buying an additional 613,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.8 %

JCI stock opened at $65.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.67. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

